Judge to decide whether second wife will testify in Lovelace murder trial

Former Adams County Assistant State's Attorney Curtis Lovelace was scheduled to appear in a Cass County courtroom for his last hearing before his murder trial starts.

Lovelace is accused of murdering his wife, Corey, on Valentine's Day in 2006.

Wednesday, a final motion hearing was set and Judge Bob Hardwick was expected to decide whether Lovelace's second wife, Erica Gomea, would be barred from testifying.

The defense says her testimony has no relevance to the case.

Lovelace is scheduled to go to trial Jan. 25.