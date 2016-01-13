Sheriff: Shooting suspect in custody after shooting police officer

Court documents released to WGEM News Tuesday state the man accused of shooting a Monroe City police officer after killing a Hannibal woman and shooting her husband fired multiple rounds at the officer. In a probable cause statement, Sgt. Bradley D. Ream states on Jan. 13, officer Jonathan T. Pugh responded to a call for suspicious people at 212 4th St., Monroe City.

Court documents list what investigators found when they searched a Monroe City motel room earlier this month after officers found a key on the man accused of shooting two people and then shooting a Monroe City police officer the next night. Marion County Sheriff Jimmy Shinn told WGEM News right after the search, officers found evidence related to the shootings in the Bel-Air Motel room where Brokes had been staying.

The man who police say went on a shooting spree last week, killing a woman, injuring her husband and a police officer was charged in Monroe County late Thursday afternoon. Prosecutors charged Timothy Brokes with assaulting a law enforcement officer, armed criminal action and hindering prosecution, all of which are felonies.

Brittany Suzanne Earnest Gauch, 30, of Hannibal, Missouri, passed away at 12:59 AM, Wednesday, January 13, 2016. A Memorial Service will be at 10:00 AM Thursday, January 21, 2016 at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal. Rev. Lance Bonnell will officiate. Brittany was born April 25, 1985, in Hannibal, Missouri to Nancy Earnest and Robert Cogdal. She was married to Aaron Gauch on September 30, 2005 in Hannibal, MO. He survives.

The woman who police say was with the man accused of this week's shootings in northeast Missouri now faces a charge related to the case. Monroe County Prosecutor Talley Kendrick filed a felony hindering prosecution charge, stating June Smith, 34, tried to help Timothy Brokes from getting arrested and lied about who they were to the police officer.

Timothy Brokes was at the Marion County Jail Thursday after police say he went on a crime spree in northeast Missouri. Authorities suspect he shot and killed a Hannibal woman, critically injured her husband, and shot a police officer after a manhunt that lasted more than 24 hours. Residents in Monroe City were still in shock Thursday night, after Brokes was caught in their small town.

The Monroe City police officer shot Wednesday night by a man accused of shooting two other people had serious injuries, the police chief says. Chief Darren Freidank states one of his police officers was shot while on duty and was being treated Thursday. Marion County Sheriff Jimmy Shinn told WGEM News the officer pulled over a vehicle Timothy Brokes was driving when Brokes shot him.

Investigators searched a Monroe City motel room Thursday morning after officers found a key on the man accused of shooting two people Tuesday night and shooting a Monroe City police officer Wednesday night. Marion County Sheriff Jimmy Shinn told WGEM News that during the search, officers found evidence related to the shootings in the Bel-Air motel room where Brokes had been staying.

The Hannibal Police Department says shootings in Hannibal and Marion County Tuesday night are believed to be related. Hannibal Police Lt. John Zerbonia stated in a news release that officers were called to the 1100 block of Summer Street at 9:59 p.m. for a report of a dead woman.

Authorities were investigating a shooting in Marion County Tuesday night. According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a call around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday night on County Road 432, off Highway W, just outside of Hannibal.

An ambulance sits in Monroe City after Sheriff Jimmy Shinn says Timothy Brokes shot a police officer, who returned fire and shot Brokes, before Brokes was taken into custody Wednesday night.

Marion County Sheriff Jimmy Shinn says the suspect in Tuesday's shootings in Marion County was taken into custody Wednesday night.

Shinn says Timothy Brokes shot a Monroe City police officer Wednesday night on Main Street near the high school. The officer returned fire and shot Brokes. Shinn believes Brokes was shot in the leg. Brokes was taken into custody. The Marion County Sheriff's Office says the officer was shot in the leg and had a broken femur. They say he is expected to undergo surgery Thursday. Brokes was treated at Blessing Hospital and released to Adams County Jail. He was extradited to Marion County after appearing before a judge Thursday morning.

Main Street was blocked through town and the street was lined with police cars, an ambulance and firetruck as investigators worked two different scenes: where the shooting took place and where Brokes was taken into custody.

Shinn says police found out Brokes was in Monroe City when a local business called police and said they saw one of the people officers were looking for.



This all comes after police swarmed a Hannibal apartment complex moments after naming Brokes as a suspect during a press conference in connection with shootings Tuesday in and near Hannibal, but didn't find find him at the complex. An endangered person advisory was issued shortly after by Marion County Sheriff's Office for a woman who was with him, and her father said she was being held hostage.



Hannibal Police Chief Lyndell Davis and Marion County Sheriff Jimmy Shinn said Brokes is a suspect in the shooting of a man and a person of interest in the second shooting that left one woman dead. Davis said Brokes was considered armed and dangerous.

Shinn says Brokes had a woman with him, but he was not sure if the woman was with him against her will or not. Thursday, he said based on her actions and statements, he believed she had been with Brokes at her own will. An endangered person advisory had been issued Wednesday, just after 4:30 p.m., for June Bea Smith, 34, which stated police were unsure if she was kidnapped or if she was an accomplice. The sheriff's office says the missing person incident happened at the time of the first shooting. Smith hadn't been heard from since the incident. Smith is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, 190 pounds, has brown hair, hazel eyes and a fair complexion.

Marvin Watkins told WGEM News Wednesday he believed his daughter was not with Brokes by choice.

"She was trying to leave him and then he beat her up," Marvin Watkins said. "Thought she was somebody else and he started beating her and told her he was going to kill her and stuff. That's why I know he has her for a hostage. I've called her phone and talked to her last night about 10 minutes before this all happened."



Brokes had last been known to be driving a black GMC Canyon pickup with Missouri license plates. The plate numbers were 4MV061. He is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 175 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes, a fair complexion, and has tattoos on his right and left forearms.

Sheriff Jimmy Shinn says someone reported seeing Brokes at an apartment building off Centerville Road in Hannibal Wednesday. Deputies searched the buildings that afternoon, but Shinn said the sighting was most likely a case of mistaken identity.

Some women had been placed in handcuffs during the search, but were released a short time later. Police left the apartment complex around 4:20 p.m..



During a joint press conference Wednesday afternoon, authorities said Brittany S. Gauch, 30, was found dead in a home at 1104 Summer St. Tuesday night. She had multiple gunshot wounds to her torso.



Shinn said Gauch's husband, Aaron Gauch was found lying on a driveway on County Road 432 with multiple gunshot wounds to his abdomen before she was shot. He was in critical condition as of Wednesday afternoon.



A two-year-old was in the Hannibal home when Gauch was found. Missouri Department of Social Services was contacted.

Police said they didn't know the reason behind the shootings, but did say the people had relationships and police had been contacted before.

Anyone who sees Brokes, Smith or the vehicle was asked to call police immediately. Anyone who has any information about the case should call 911, contact local law enforcement or call the sheriff's office at 573-769-2077.

