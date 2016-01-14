Sheriff: Police find evidence in motel room after key found on s - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Sheriff: Police find evidence in motel room after key found on shooting suspect, woman was with him at will

A door is shut to the room where a motel manager says the shooting suspect stayed. A door is shut to the room where a motel manager says the shooting suspect stayed.
An ambulance parks after Sheriff Jimmy Shinn says a man shot a police officer, who returned fire Wednesday night. An ambulance parks after Sheriff Jimmy Shinn says a man shot a police officer, who returned fire Wednesday night.
Brokes (left) and Smith Brokes (left) and Smith
A pickup sits outside a home where a woman was found shot to death Tuesday evening. A pickup sits outside a home where a woman was found shot to death Tuesday evening.

    Marion County authorities on the scene of a shooting Tuesday night.Marion County authorities on the scene of a shooting Tuesday night.

    A pickup parks outside a house where a woman was found shot to death Tuesday evening.A pickup parks outside a house where a woman was found shot to death Tuesday evening.

    An ambulance parks in Monroe City Wednesday night after an officer-involved shooting.An ambulance parks in Monroe City Wednesday night after an officer-involved shooting.

    Brokes (left) and SmithBrokes (left) and Smith

    Brittany GauchBrittany Gauch

    Timothy BrokesTimothy Brokes

    A door is shut to the room where a motel manager says the shooting suspect stayed.A door is shut to the room where a motel manager says the shooting suspect stayed.

    Timothy BrokesTimothy Brokes

MONROE CITY, Mo. (WGEM) -

Investigators searched a Monroe City motel room Thursday morning after officers found a key on the man accused of shooting two people Tuesday night and shooting a Monroe City police officer Wednesday night.

Marion County Sheriff Jimmy Shinn told WGEM News that during the search, officers found evidence related to the shootings in the Bel-Air Motel room where Brokes had been staying. He also said police found a stolen truck, but he wasn't sure yet where it had been. 

The search warrant stated police were looking for keys, weapons, ammunition, documents, writings, papers, records, cellphones or other GPS-enabled devices and their contents, clothing or other surfaces that might contain forensic evidence, including but not limited to bodily fluids, DNA or any other evidence of the crimes of stealing or tampering with a motor vehicle, assault with a deadly weapon or murder.

The motel manager told WGEM News when Timothy Brokes checked into room 114 Wednesday afternoon, he was acting paranoid and avoiding surveillance cameras.

Brokes was being held on a $100,000 cash-only bond Thursday on a parole and probation violation warrant. He was taken to Adams County jail after being released from Blessing Hospital. Brokes appeared before a judge at 9 a.m. and signed extradition papers. He was taken back to Marion County, where he was put in the jail there.

Shinn said deputies were out until at least 4 a.m. Thursday after Brokes shot a police officer, who returned fire, shooting Brokes in the leg, before he was taken into custody Wednesday night. The officer had a broken femur, and was scheduled for surgery Thursday.

Shinn said the Monroe City police officer, who hasn't been identified, stopped Brokes after someone at a Monroe City business spotted him and called police.  Authorities say Brokes and passenger gave false names, then Brokes shot the officer.  The officer returned fire, hitting Brokes in the leg.

Shinn said the search began for Timothy Brokes Tuesday night when he shot Aaron Gauch on a Marion County road before driving into Hannibal and fatally shooting Gauch's wife, Brittany Gauch. A two-year-old child was found in the home with the woman's body when police arrived.

Shinn said June Smith was with Brokes when he was taken into custody.  Initially, police issued a Endangered Person Advisory for Smith because they weren't sure if she had been kidnapped. Shinn said Thursday morning he believed she was not being held against her will and now faces charges in Monroe County for first-degree assault of a law enforcement officer and fleeing to avoid arrest.

Smith was taken into custody Wednesday night.

