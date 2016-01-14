Police chief: Officer seriously injured in shootout, suspect treated and released to jail

The woman who police say was with the man accused of this week's shootings in northeast Missouri now faces a charge related to the case. Monroe County Prosecutor Talley Kendrick filed a felony hindering prosecution charge, stating June Smith, 34, tried to help Timothy Brokes from getting arrested and lied about who they were to the police officer.

Timothy Brokes was at the Marion County Jail Thursday after police say he went on a crime spree in northeast Missouri. Authorities suspect he shot and killed a Hannibal woman, critically injured her husband, and shot a police officer after a manhunt that lasted more than 24 hours. Residents in Monroe City were still in shock Thursday night, after Brokes was caught in their small town.

Investigators searched a Monroe City motel room Thursday morning after officers found a key on the man accused of shooting two people Tuesday night and shooting a Monroe City police officer Wednesday night. Marion County Sheriff Jimmy Shinn told WGEM News that during the search, officers found evidence related to the shootings in the Bel-Air motel room where Brokes had been staying.

Sheriff: Police find evidence in motel room after key found on shooting suspect, woman was with him at will

Marion County Sheriff Jimmy Shinn says the suspect in Tuesday's shootings in Marion County was taken into custody Wednesday night. Shinn says Timothy Brokes shot a Monroe City police officer Wednesday night on Main Street near the high school. The officer returned fire and shot Brokes. Shinn believes Brokes was shot in the leg. Brokes was taken into custody. Shinn did not immediately know the conditions of either the officer or Brokes.

The Hannibal Police Department says shootings in Hannibal and Marion County Tuesday night are believed to be related. Hannibal Police Lt. John Zerbonia stated in a news release that officers were called to the 1100 block of Summer Street at 9:59 p.m. for a report of a dead woman.

Authorities were investigating a shooting in Marion County Tuesday night. According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a call around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday night on County Road 432, off Highway W, just outside of Hannibal.

The Monroe City police officer shot Wednesday night by a man accused of shooting two other people had serious injuries, the police chief stated in a news release.

Chief Darren Freidank states one of his police officers was shot while on duty and was being treated Thursday. Marion County Sheriff Jimmy Shinn previously told WGEM News the officer pulled over a vehicle Timothy Brokes was driving when Brokes shot him. The officer shot Brokes, and Brokes was taken into custody.

Both were taken to hospitals for treatment.

Freidank states Brokes was treated at a local hospital and taken to Adams County Jail, where he was held on a $100,000 cash-only bond issued by Ralls County Associate Circuit Judge David Mobley. Brokes appeared before a judge Thursday morning, where he signed extradition papers, the circuit clerk's office told WGEM News. Shinn says he was then taken back to Marion County jail.

Freidank did not release the name of the officer.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol's Division of Drug and Crime Control is investigating.



The Monroe City Police Department says no interviews will be conducted with media Thursday. No other information was released.

Brokes is accused of shooting Aaron Gauch on a Marion County road before driving into Hannibal and fatally shooting Gauch's wife, Brittany Gauch. A two-year-old child was found in the home with the woman's body when police arrived. Gauch was being treated at a hospital for his injuries.

Shinn said June Smith was with Brokes by choice, though initially, he didn't know whether or not she had been kidnapped or if she was with him willingly. An endangered person advisory had been issued for Smith Wednesday afternoon. Smith was taken into custody after the officer-involved shooting.

Shinn says Smith faces charges in Monroe County for first-degree assault of a law enforcement officer and fleeing to avoid arrest.