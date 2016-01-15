Man accused of breaking into gas station convicted of robbing same location in the 80s

The man accused of burglarizing several businesses earlier this month was convicted of robbing one of those locations and shooting a man in 1987, according to court records.

Court records show Christopher J. Wagner was convicted of armed robbery, attempted first-degree murder and four counts of burglary in 1988.

Court documents state on Nov. 16, 1987, Wagner, then 16, shot a man with a sawed off shotgun and stole cash from him at a gas station that used to sit at 30th and Maine streets, in Quincy. That location is now Starcrest Cleaners, which police say he burglarized earlier this month.

Documents state he stole a 1975 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme in March 1988 and then burglarized Modern Dairy, at 1907 Jefferson Street.

Then last week, the Adams County Sheriff's Office arrested Wagner, now 44, after deputies say he used a landscaping brick to break the front door glass of the Wilco Fast Break at 48th and State. They say he then went inside and took a cash register drawer that had money inside.

Investigators say surveillance video helped them make the arrest.

Police say Wagner is charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, burglary and criminal damage over $300. Police state during their investigation, officers got more information and evidence, leading to the additional charges tying Wagner to a stolen vehicle from Instant Replay's parking lot, at 2739 Chestnut, criminal damage to the First Bankers Trust ATM, at 1301 South 48th Street, and burglary to Starcrest Cleaners, which now sits at 30th and Maine Street, on the same night of the Wilco convenience store burglary.



Wagner is scheduled back in court Jan. 20.