Woman with man accused of northeast Missouri shootings charged

Authorities were investigating a shooting in Marion County Tuesday night. According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a call around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday night on County Road 432, off Highway W, just outside of Hannibal.More >>
The Hannibal Police Department says shootings in Hannibal and Marion County Tuesday night are believed to be related. Hannibal Police Lt. John Zerbonia stated in a news release that officers were called to the 1100 block of Summer Street at 9:59 p.m. for a report of a dead woman.More >>
Marion County Sheriff Jimmy Shinn says the suspect in Tuesday's shootings in Marion County was taken into custody Wednesday night. Shinn says Timothy Brokes shot a Monroe City police officer Wednesday night on Main Street near the high school. The officer returned fire and shot Brokes. Shinn believes Brokes was shot in the leg. Brokes was taken into custody. Shinn did not immediately know the conditions of either the officer or Brokes.More >>
Marion County Sheriff Jimmy Shinn told WGEM News officers found evidence related to two Marion County shootings in a motel room Thursday morning.More >>
Investigators searched a Monroe City motel room Thursday morning after officers found a key on the man accused of shooting two people Tuesday night and shooting a Monroe City police officer Wednesday night. Marion County Sheriff Jimmy Shinn told WGEM News that during the search, officers found evidence related to the shootings in the Bel-Air motel room where Brokes had been staying.More >>
Timothy Brokes was at the Marion County Jail Thursday after police say he went on a crime spree in northeast Missouri. Authorities suspect he shot and killed a Hannibal woman, critically injured her husband, and shot a police officer after a manhunt that lasted more than 24 hours. Residents in Monroe City were still in shock Thursday night, after Brokes was caught in their small town.More >>
Brittany Suzanne Earnest Gauch, 30, of Hannibal, Missouri, passed away at 12:59 AM, Wednesday, January 13, 2016. A Memorial Service will be at 10:00 AM Thursday, January 21, 2016 at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal. Rev. Lance Bonnell will officiate. Brittany was born April 25, 1985, in Hannibal, Missouri to Nancy Earnest and Robert Cogdal. She was married to Aaron Gauch on September 30, 2005 in Hannibal, MO. He survives.More >>
The man who police say went on a shooting spree last week, killing a woman, injuring her husband and a police officer was charged in Monroe County late Thursday afternoon. Prosecutors charged Timothy Brokes with assaulting a law enforcement officer, armed criminal action and hindering prosecution, all of which are felonies.More >>
Court documents list what investigators found when they searched a Monroe City motel room earlier this month after officers found a key on the man accused of shooting two people and then shooting a Monroe City police officer the next night. Marion County Sheriff Jimmy Shinn told WGEM News right after the search, officers found evidence related to the shootings in the Bel-Air Motel room where Brokes had been staying.More >>
Court documents released to WGEM News Tuesday state the man accused of shooting a Monroe City police officer after killing a Hannibal woman and shooting her husband fired multiple rounds at the officer. In a probable cause statement, Sgt. Bradley D. Ream states on Jan. 13, officer Jonathan T. Pugh responded to a call for suspicious people at 212 4th St., Monroe City.More >>
Keokuk Police said vandals targeted multiple vehicles and buildings Wednesday night.More >>
A Keokuk man pleaded guilty to murdering his mom, according to the Iowa Attorney Generals Office.More >>
Hamilton, Illinois, Police Chief Nick Jamerson has reported the arrest of David M. Omiatek II, 19 of Carthage, Illinois.More >>
A former Quincy firefighter was sentenced Monday for hitting a woman with a handgun outside of Monroe school last year.More >>
A domestic disturbance resulted in two arrests in Hannibal on Thursday, according to Hannibal Police.More >>
A Hannibal man was arrested in connection with a theft of over $300,000 from the parishioners of the Antioch Baptist Church in rural Ralls County.More >>
A Callaway County jury found the man accused of killing a Madison, Missouri, man in 2014, guilty of murder, according to the prosecuting attorney.More >>
The Lee County's Sheriff's office was searching for a suspect Friday who was involved in an overnight home invasion.More >>
The City of Quincy filed a new response this week to a federal lawsuit brought on by former prosecutor Curtis Lovelace and his family.More >>
Did you miss the recent Dateline episode featuring the Curtis Lovelace case?More >>
