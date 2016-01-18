Obituary: Hannibal shooting victim was a homemaker and talented artist

The man who police say went on a shooting spree last week, killing a woman, injuring her husband and a police officer was charged in Monroe County late Thursday afternoon. Prosecutors charged Timothy Brokes with assaulting a law enforcement officer, armed criminal action and hindering prosecution, all of which are felonies.More >>
Court documents list what investigators found when they searched a Monroe City motel room earlier this month after officers found a key on the man accused of shooting two people and then shooting a Monroe City police officer the next night. Marion County Sheriff Jimmy Shinn told WGEM News right after the search, officers found evidence related to the shootings in the Bel-Air Motel room where Brokes had been staying.More >>
Court documents released to WGEM News Tuesday state the man accused of shooting a Monroe City police officer after killing a Hannibal woman and shooting her husband fired multiple rounds at the officer. In a probable cause statement, Sgt. Bradley D. Ream states on Jan. 13, officer Jonathan T. Pugh responded to a call for suspicious people at 212 4th St., Monroe City.More >>
In America's Hometown, it's all about history.More >>
An admissions counselor with Quincy University, says high school seniors should have a few choices of colleges they want to attend by this time of year.More >>
Hannibal parents continue to sound off on school security.More >>
A needed upgrade at Quincy Junior High School got one step closer to reality Wednesday night.More >>
The QPS board has a list of the five finalists for the name of the Harrison Site school.More >>
Fort Madison is bringing in new tools to clean up the neighborhoods in the city.More >>
A long time Fort Madison restaurant is closing next week.More >>
Fort Madison crews are doing some spring cleaning in the cemetery this week.More >>
The results of Hannibal Board of Public Works' customer survey are in.More >>
A new Gallup-Knight Foundation survey finds that U.S. college students are struggling to balance free speech and ínclusivity on campus and online. The vast majority of college students believe equally in free expression and diversity, viewing both as extremely important to American democracy. But when they're forced to choose, the majority says inclusivity is more important.More >>
