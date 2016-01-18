Obituary: Hannibal shooting victim was a homemaker and talented artist

Court documents released to WGEM News Tuesday state the man accused of shooting a Monroe City police officer after killing a Hannibal woman and shooting her husband fired multiple rounds at the officer. In a probable cause statement, Sgt. Bradley D. Ream states on Jan. 13, officer Jonathan T. Pugh responded to a call for suspicious people at 212 4th St., Monroe City.

Court documents list what investigators found when they searched a Monroe City motel room earlier this month after officers found a key on the man accused of shooting two people and then shooting a Monroe City police officer the next night. Marion County Sheriff Jimmy Shinn told WGEM News right after the search, officers found evidence related to the shootings in the Bel-Air Motel room where Brokes had been staying.

A door is shut to the room where a motel manager says the shooting suspect stayed.

COURT DOCUMENTS: Police take box full of evidence found on motel nightstand in shootings case

The man who police say went on a shooting spree last week, killing a woman, injuring her husband and a police officer was charged in Monroe County late Thursday afternoon. Prosecutors charged Timothy Brokes with assaulting a law enforcement officer, armed criminal action and hindering prosecution, all of which are felonies.

Man accused of last week's shootings charged in Monroe County

HANNIBAL, Mo. - Brittany Suzanne Earnest Gauch, 30, of Hannibal, Missouri, passed away at 12:59 AM, Wednesday, January 13, 2016.

A Memorial Service will be at 10:00 AM Thursday, January 21, 2016 at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal. Rev. Lance Bonnell will officiate.

Brittany was born April 25, 1985, in Hannibal, Missouri to Nancy Earnest and Robert Cogdal.

She was married to Aaron Gauch on September 30, 2005 in Hannibal, MO. He survives.

Other survivors include 4 children, Colton, Tielor, Connor and Airion Gauch, her mother, Nancy Earnest of Hannibal, MO, father, Robert Cogdal, Grandfather, John Earnest, one Sister, Daleri Earnest, Mother in law, Shelley Greving (Dan) of Hannibal, MO, Father in law, Billy Gauch (Beth) of Hannibal, MO, 3 Brothers in law, Wes Gauch (Brandy), Ryan Greving (Chasity) and Luke Greving, and nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.

She is preceded in death by her grandmother, Bernadine Earnest.

Brittany was a homemaker. In her free time she was a talented artist. Most of all, Brittany treasured the time she shared with her children.

Memorial contributions may be made to Brittany's children in care of the James O'Donnell Funeral Home. Please make checks payable to Michelle Greving.

Online condolences may be made and video tribute may be viewed at www.jamesodonnellfunealhome.com.