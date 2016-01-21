Man accused of last week's shootings charged in Monroe County

Court documents released to WGEM News Tuesday state the man accused of shooting a Monroe City police officer after killing a Hannibal woman and shooting her husband fired multiple rounds at the officer. In a probable cause statement, Sgt. Bradley D. Ream states on Jan. 13, officer Jonathan T. Pugh responded to a call for suspicious people at 212 4th St., Monroe City.

Court documents list what investigators found when they searched a Monroe City motel room earlier this month after officers found a key on the man accused of shooting two people and then shooting a Monroe City police officer the next night. Marion County Sheriff Jimmy Shinn told WGEM News right after the search, officers found evidence related to the shootings in the Bel-Air Motel room where Brokes had been staying.

A door is shut to the room where a motel manager says the shooting suspect stayed.

Brittany Suzanne Earnest Gauch, 30, of Hannibal, Missouri, passed away at 12:59 AM, Wednesday, January 13, 2016. A Memorial Service will be at 10:00 AM Thursday, January 21, 2016 at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal. Rev. Lance Bonnell will officiate. Brittany was born April 25, 1985, in Hannibal, Missouri to Nancy Earnest and Robert Cogdal. She was married to Aaron Gauch on September 30, 2005 in Hannibal, MO. He survives.

The woman who police say was with the man accused of this week's shootings in northeast Missouri now faces a charge related to the case. Monroe County Prosecutor Talley Kendrick filed a felony hindering prosecution charge, stating June Smith, 34, tried to help Timothy Brokes from getting arrested and lied about who they were to the police officer.

Timothy Brokes was at the Marion County Jail Thursday after police say he went on a crime spree in northeast Missouri. Authorities suspect he shot and killed a Hannibal woman, critically injured her husband, and shot a police officer after a manhunt that lasted more than 24 hours. Residents in Monroe City were still in shock Thursday night, after Brokes was caught in their small town.

The Monroe City police officer shot Wednesday night by a man accused of shooting two other people had serious injuries, the police chief says. Chief Darren Freidank states one of his police officers was shot while on duty and was being treated Thursday. Marion County Sheriff Jimmy Shinn told WGEM News the officer pulled over a vehicle Timothy Brokes was driving when Brokes shot him.

Marion County Sheriff Jimmy Shinn says the suspect in Tuesday's shootings in Marion County was taken into custody Wednesday night. Shinn says Timothy Brokes shot a Monroe City police officer Wednesday night on Main Street near the high school. The officer returned fire and shot Brokes. Shinn believes Brokes was shot in the leg. Brokes was taken into custody. Shinn did not immediately know the conditions of either the officer or Brokes.

The Hannibal Police Department says shootings in Hannibal and Marion County Tuesday night are believed to be related. Hannibal Police Lt. John Zerbonia stated in a news release that officers were called to the 1100 block of Summer Street at 9:59 p.m. for a report of a dead woman.

Investigators searched a Monroe City motel room Thursday morning after officers found a key on the man accused of shooting two people Tuesday night and shooting a Monroe City police officer Wednesday night. Marion County Sheriff Jimmy Shinn told WGEM News that during the search, officers found evidence related to the shootings in the Bel-Air motel room where Brokes had been staying.

Sheriff: Police find evidence in motel room after key found on shooting suspect, woman was with him at will

Authorities were investigating a shooting in Marion County Tuesday night. According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a call around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday night on County Road 432, off Highway W, just outside of Hannibal.

The man who police say went on a shooting spree last week, killing a woman, injuring her husband and a police officer was charged in Monroe County late Thursday afternoon.

Prosecutors charged Timothy Brokes with assaulting a law enforcement officer, armed criminal action and hindering prosecution, all of which are felonies.

Prosecutor Tally Kendrick says Brokes shot a Monroe City police officer Jan. 13 during a traffic stop. Brokes is a suspect in two shootings the day before in and near Hannibal. He has not been charged in those shootings, but Marion County Sheriff Jimmy Shinn says the charges could come this week.