ARCHIVE: Sisters of Patrick Forbes looking for help in brothers death

Patrick Forbes three sisters are posting these signs throughout the city looking for more information on their brothers death.

Patrick Forbes' three sisters are still looking for more information in the death of their brother on December 11, 2015.

Forbes was so badly beaten in his apartment on North 5th Street in Quincy back in November that he died a month later in a St. Louis Hospital.

Tammy Porter, Maggie Hatfield, and Kim Knight are now searching for the person who killed their brother.

"We really don't want another family to go through what we went through," Porter said. "No one deserves to do this."

The sisters are handing out signs hoping someone comes forward with the facts.

"It's completely anonymous," Porter said. "They don't have to give their name or their phone number. They don't have to give something that gives a conviction."

When stopping by the apartment, one neighbor said he was best friends with Pat and would've given his life for him. He told the sisters that he will help.

"It means the world to the family that his neighbors cared that much about Pat," Porter said. "As you can see, they didn't have anything too bad to say about Pat and they are in fear of their own lives."

Tammy said her sister Kim lives right up the street from Pat's apartment and she's always concerned about her safety.

"You worry if you don't get them on the phone and something happened to them," Porter said. "I have a grandson that lives just down the street so it's scary."

The family say they miss Pat's laugh, and even if they find the person they're looking for, they will never hear his laugh again.

"This won't ever be over for us," Porter said. "There is no way, until we die that it won't be over."

The family is going to post signs at local businesses and restaurants to spread the word.

Quincy Regional Crime Stoppers is offering a one thousand dollar cash reward for information.

You can submit information three ways. Call the Quincy Regional Crime Stoppers Hotline at (217) 228-4474, submit a tip by going to www.quincycrimestoppers.com, or send a text-tip by texting TIPSQRCS and your information to 274637.

To be eligible for this reward, you must submit information through Crime Stoppers and do not call the police department.