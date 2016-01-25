Jury selected in day two of murder trial for former Adams County - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Jury selected in day two of murder trial for former Adams County assistant state's attorney

Cory Lovelace Cory Lovelace
Curtis Lovelace Curtis Lovelace
Curtis Lovelace is escorted into an Adams County courtroom Monday morning. Curtis Lovelace is escorted into an Adams County courtroom Monday morning.
Curtis Lovelace leaving the courtroom. Curtis Lovelace leaving the courtroom.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Day two of the Curtis Lovelace murder trial began in Adams County Circuit Court Tuesday morning, and the attorneys whittled down the list of potential jurors by 3 p.m.. 

Ten women and two men make up the jury, while two men and one woman were chosen as alternates.

Lovelace's current wife was in the courtroom, along with a few other supporters. Lovelace was seen smiling and chatting with the bailiffs.

The jury selection process started Monday, with 72 of 100 potential jurors showing up for questioning. They were being questioned in groups of four. Defense attorney James Elmore asked how potential jurors could handle discussions of bulimia, alcoholism and experiences getting children ready for school. 22 potential jurors were questioned Monday, and seven of them were dismissed. 

Lovelace is accused of murdering his wife, Cory, on Valentine's Day in 2006, but it wasn't until August of 2014 when Lovelace was arrested and charged with murder.

(Read: WEB EXTRA: Coroner's inquest shows Cory Lovelace had trauma to the mouth and died suddenly)

