AP reports no sign of active shooter at California Naval medical center

Posted:
(WGEM) -

A couple hours after an active shooter was reported at or near the Naval Medical Center San Diego, the Associated Press reported there had been no sign of a shooter.

The center's Facebook page posted Tuesday:

**!ATTENTION!** An active shooter has just been been reported in building #26 at Naval Medical Center San Diego. All occupants are advised to run, hide or fight. All non-emergency response personnel are asked to stay away from the compound, located at 34800 Bob Wilson Drive, San Diego, CA 92134

