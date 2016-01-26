COURT DOCUMENTS: Man fired multiple rounds at police officer, officer named

Authorities were investigating a shooting in Marion County Tuesday night. According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a call around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday night on County Road 432, off Highway W, just outside of Hannibal.

Authorities were investigating a shooting in Marion County Tuesday night. According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a call around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday night on County Road 432, off Highway W, just outside of Hannibal.

Court documents released Tuesday to WGEM News state the man accused of shooting a Monroe City police officer after killing a Hannibal woman and shooting her husband fired multiple rounds at the officer.

In a probable cause statement, Sgt. Bradley D. Ream states on Jan. 13, officer Jonathan T. Pugh responded to a call for suspicious people at 212 4th St. in Monroe City. He states Pugh made contact with Timothy Brokes and June Smith, and asked for identification. Ream stated police found out later that Brokes had given him fake ID information since he knew he was wanted for questioning after two shootings in Hannibal.

When Pugh was walking back to his squad car, Ream states Brokes shot at him multiple times with a .357 caliber handgun, hitting Pugh in the left leg.

Pugh was taken to a hospital by helicopter.