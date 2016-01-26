COURT DOCUMENTS: Police take box full of evidence found on motel nightstand in shootings case

Court documents released to WGEM News Tuesday state the man accused of shooting a Monroe City police officer after killing a Hannibal woman and shooting her husband fired multiple rounds at the officer. In a probable cause statement, Sgt. Bradley D. Ream states on Jan. 13, officer Jonathan T. Pugh responded to a call for suspicious people at 212 4th St., Monroe City.

Authorities were investigating a shooting in Marion County Tuesday night. According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a call around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday night on County Road 432, off Highway W, just outside of Hannibal.

A door is shut to the room where a motel manager says the shooting suspect stayed.

Court documents list what investigators found when they searched a Monroe City motel room earlier this month after officers found a key on the man accused of shooting two people and then shooting a Monroe City police officer the next night.

Marion County Sheriff Jimmy Shinn told WGEM News right after the search, officers found evidence related to the shootings in the Bel-Air Motel room where Brokes had been staying. He also said police found a stolen truck, but he wasn't sure where it had been.

The search warrant stated police were looking for keys, weapons, ammunition, documents, writings, papers, records, cellphones or other GPS-enabled devices and their contents, clothing or other surfaces that might contain forensic evidence, including but not limited to bodily fluids, DNA or any other evidence of the crimes of stealing or tampering with a motor vehicle, assault with a deadly weapon or murder.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol search warrant inventory sheet listed several items were found inside a black Docker box on the nightstand in room 114.

The documents states investigators found in the box:

Two sets of keys

Three pieces of paper with names and numbers

Top brand rolling paper

Orange-capped syringe

Part of a kitchen spoon

Back cigarette lighter

13 live .357 Magnum ammo

Missouri driver's license for Timothy Michael Brokes, Jr., with a date of birth of April 3, 1981

The motel manager had told WGEM News when Timothy Brokes checked into the room, he was acting paranoid and avoiding surveillance cameras.