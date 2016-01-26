Day three gets through several testimonies of murder trial for former Adams County assistant state's attorney

Day three of the Curtis Lovelace murder trial got underway in Adams County Circuit Court Wednesday morning with opening statements, and several witnesses took the stand before the day was over.

Lovelace is accused of murdering his wife, Cory, on Valentine's Day in 2006, but it wasn't until August of 2014 when Lovelace was arrested and charged with murder.

Family members of both Curtis and Cory were in the courtroom Wednesday.

During opening arguments, special prosecutor Ed Parkinson showed the jury photos of the scene inside the home where Cory died on Valentine's Day in 2006. He told jurors, "(Cory) is going to tell you through her own body that she was murdered."



The defense questioned when she was last seen alive and says the truth rests in the hands of the children.

The first two witnesses called were Adams County State's Attorney Jon Barnard and Quincy Police Chief Deputy Doug VanderMaiden.

Cory's mother, Martha Didriksen, was called to the stand. She said Curtis "handed me Larson and said 'Cory is dead.'" Didriksen said Lovelace then left.

Bill Ballard, with Adams County Ambulance, told the defense he hadn't noticed any sign of a struggle. He said Cory's extremities were cold, but her abdomen was warmer.

Coroner Jim Keller testified Cory's body had been dead for a long time, and hadn't been a fresh death. Keller admitted to the defense he hadn't put his observations in writing.

The defense says Keller's remarks go against statements from Curtis and the three children.

