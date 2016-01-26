Senator calls for better management after Legionnaires outbreak

Senator Dick Durbin says more needs to be done to ensure that another Legionnaires outbreak never happens again at the Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy.



The outbreak, which happened over the summer, sickened 54 veterans. 13 people died.



A CDC report issued just before the new year said the vets home had an aging water supply and lacked safeguards.



"It has to be managed in a way to make sure this never happens again," Durbin said. "So there was a call in the CDC report for better management approaches. I'm hoping the Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs will take that seriously."



The state is spending almost $5 million to replace the vets' home water system.