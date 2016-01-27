Witness testimony continues Thursday in day four of Lovelace murder trial

Witness testimony continued Thursday in day four of the Curtis Lovelace murder trial in Adams County Circuit Court.

Lovelace is accused of murdering his wife, Cory, on Valentine's Day in 2006, but it wasn't until August of 2014 when Lovelace was arrested and charged with murder.

Quincy Police officer Jeff Baird, the lead investigator in 2006, took the stand again Thursday morning, after beginning his testimony Wednesday afternoon. He said he had interviewed the Lovelace children separately to see if they had been coached.

Justin Bower, who was a student in Curtis Lovelace's class at Quincy University, took the stand after Baird. He testified he didn't remember a note canceling class.

The jury heard Lovelace's first police interview after his arrest, in which he insisted he did not smother Cory. He said it was all a surprise to him, and Cory was alive before he took their kids to school that morning.

Detective Adam Gibson questioned why Lovelace couldn't remember more details.

Other witnesses Thursday included neighbors and a family friend, saying Curtis and Cory had a tumultuous marriage and argued the day before authorities found Cory dead.

