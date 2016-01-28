Youngest Lovelace child testifies on day five in Lovelace murder trial

Court adjourned after a morning session on day five of the Curtis Lovelace murder trial in a packed Adams County courtroom.

Lovelace is accused of murdering his wife, Cory, on Valentine's Day in 2006, but it wasn't until August of 2014 when Lovelace was arrested and charged with murder.

Dustin Strothoff, who lived down the street and walked his dog by the house the morning of Cory's death, testified he saw a large silhouette in the second floor window pacing six to eight times. He said he assumed it was male. The defense asked Strothoff if he had ever been in the house and if he knew the layout of the room. Strothoff said "No."

Dr. Jane Turner, a pathologist from St. Louis, testified. Turner stated Cory had a cut on her upper lip that was due to blunt force trauma and consistent with someone pushing down on the mouth. She also stated Cory was likely dead 10 to 12 hours prior to authorities arriving and her arms being in rigor mortis could be hovering over her body if someone removed a pillow some time after she died.

When Defense attorney Jay Elmore said it contradicts the statements from Curtis and three of his children, Lyndsey, Lincoln and Logan, who said they saw her alive that morning, Turner said the statements are not consistent with the physical evidence. Special Prosecutor Ed Parkinson says that's what the state is going on.

"We're relying on scientific, medical evidence and we will continue to do that," Parkinson said. "Where as the defense is relying on the accounts from people in the home that day."

The youngest child, Larson, who was four years old and not interviewed on the day of Cory's death, also took the stand. He said he woke up that morning, went to his mother's room and tried to wake her. Larson said he yelled her name and poked her. He said his mother didn't respond to either. He then went to sit on the stairs and wait for his dad.

Elmore says Curtis is doing ok so far in the trial.

"I'm sure it was tough to watch his son, who he's not had a chance to hold and embrace for a year and a half now," Elmore said. "So I'm sure that was tough."

Court will resume Monday with Lyndsey Lovelace, the oldest child, expected to testify.

Famed pathologist Dr. Michael Baden is also expected to testify. He's from New York City, and is well-known for investigating high profile deaths. He's also the host of HBO's autopsy.

(Read: WEB EXTRA: Coroner's inquest shows Cory Lovelace had trauma to the mouth and died suddenly)