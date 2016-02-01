Midwest Academy owner says students removed from facility

The owner of Midwest Academy in Keokuk is speaking out one week after authorities raided the campus, acting on allegations of sexual abuse involving a staff member and a former student.More >>
Former students and staff of Midwest Academy are coming forward after the school shut down last week following an investigation into sexual abuse between a teacher and a student.More >>
Keokuk Police said vandals targeted multiple vehicles and buildings Wednesday night.More >>
A Keokuk man pleaded guilty to murdering his mom, according to the Iowa Attorney Generals Office.More >>
Hamilton, Illinois, Police Chief Nick Jamerson has reported the arrest of David M. Omiatek II, 19 of Carthage, Illinois.More >>
A former Quincy firefighter was sentenced Monday for hitting a woman with a handgun outside of Monroe school last year.More >>
A domestic disturbance resulted in two arrests in Hannibal on Thursday, according to Hannibal Police.More >>
A Hannibal man was arrested in connection with a theft of over $300,000 from the parishioners of the Antioch Baptist Church in rural Ralls County.More >>
A Callaway County jury found the man accused of killing a Madison, Missouri, man in 2014, guilty of murder, according to the prosecuting attorney.More >>
The Lee County's Sheriff's office was searching for a suspect Friday who was involved in an overnight home invasion.More >>
The City of Quincy filed a new response this week to a federal lawsuit brought on by former prosecutor Curtis Lovelace and his family.More >>
Did you miss the recent Dateline episode featuring the Curtis Lovelace case?More >>
Six former students have filed a lawsuit alleging that an Iowa boarding school kept them in isolation boxes for days at a time, allowed sexual abuse and provided inadequate medical care.More >>
Iowa Governor Terry Branstad visited Fort Madison Wednesday night. During a tour at an old school that's been turned into an apartment complex, he answered questions about Keokuk's Midwest Academy, which remains under investigation following sexual abuse allegations. Branstad says he's open to more state oversight as Iowa lawmakers consider new standards and regulations for boarding schools. Meanwhile, there's now a new issue for former employees at the school ,which has been closed...More >>
There's now a bombshell development in the ongoing sexual abuse investigation at Midwest Academy in Keokuk. Court documents now show the owner, Ben Trane, is now a suspect in the abuse allegations.More >>
A southeast Iowa prosecutor says it could take months before any charges, if at all, are filed in the Midwest Academy sex abuse case. The Iowa Attorney General's office says they are stepping in to help Lee County Attorney Michael Short because of the complexity of the case and the limited resources in Short's office.More >>
Monday night at Ten, we talked with a former student and a former employee of Midwest Academy, who say they witnessed abusive incidents at the school. Tuesday night, another former student and a former employee pushed back. saying it's not true.More >>
The owner of Midwest Academy in Keokuk says students were removed over the weekend amid a sexual abuse investigation. Owner Ben Trane said the Iowa Department of Human Services gave parents 24 hours Friday to pick up their kids.More >>
