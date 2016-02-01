Midwest Academy owner says students removed from facility

The owner of Midwest Academy in Keokuk says students were removed over the weekend amid a sexual abuse investigation.



Owner Ben Trane said the Iowa Department of Human Services gave parents 24 hours Friday to pick up their kids. This comes a day after the FBI, along with several other agencies, served search warrants and raided the Keokuk campus and another site near Montrose.



Authorities say they're investigating alleged sexual abuse allegations between a staff and a former student. The Department of Human Services conducted several interviews at the Keokuk facility.



No other details have been released and according to Trane, the school has been left in the dark too.



"We don't have any information," Trane said. "Nobody's given us any information. They told parents to pick up their kids and left."



"So, we're waiting in limbo for some time of response on what is going on," Trane added.



Trane said authorities haven't identified which staff member was being investigated.



Trane was surprised when parents were told to pick up their kids.

"They came in and told us 'business as usual, we're just going to interview some kids,' but it was an absolute lie," Trane said. "As soon as they called parents, they said 'you have 24 hours to pick them up or we're putting them in foster care.'"



Trane said parents are "outraged" by the lack of communication from law enforcement. He said, however, the community has been very supportive.



Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation Spokesperson Alex Murphy said Friday no arrests had been made. Calls on Monday had not been returned.