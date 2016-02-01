Midwest Academy owner says students removed from facility - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Midwest Academy owner says students removed from facility

Posted:
Authorities search Midwest Academy Friday as part of a sexual abuse investigation. Authorities search Midwest Academy Friday as part of a sexual abuse investigation.
KEOKUK, Ia. (WGEM) -

The owner of Midwest Academy in Keokuk says students were removed over the weekend amid a sexual abuse investigation.

Owner Ben Trane said the Iowa Department of Human Services gave parents 24 hours Friday to pick up their kids. This comes a day after the FBI, along with several other agencies, served search warrants and raided the Keokuk campus and another site near Montrose.

Authorities say they're investigating alleged sexual abuse allegations between a staff and a former student. The Department of Human Services conducted several interviews at the Keokuk facility.

No other details have been released and according to Trane, the school has been left in the dark too.

"We don't have any information," Trane said. "Nobody's given us any information. They told parents to pick up their kids and left."

"So, we're waiting in limbo for some time of response on what is going on," Trane added.

Trane said authorities haven't identified which staff member was being investigated.

Trane was surprised when parents were told to pick up their kids.

"They came in and told us 'business as usual, we're just going to interview some kids,' but it was an absolute lie," Trane said. "As soon as they called parents, they said 'you have 24 hours to pick them up or we're putting them in foster care.'"

Trane said parents are "outraged" by the lack of communication from law enforcement. He said, however, the community has been very supportive.

Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation Spokesperson Alex Murphy said Friday no arrests had been made. Calls on Monday had not been returned.

  • Continuing CoverageMore>>

  • Lawsuit accuses Iowa boarding school of culture of abuse

    Lawsuit accuses Iowa boarding school of culture of abuse

    Midwest Academy in Keokuk.Midwest Academy in Keokuk.

    Six former students have filed a lawsuit alleging that an Iowa boarding school kept them in isolation boxes for days at a time, allowed sexual abuse and provided inadequate medical care.

    More >>

    Six former students have filed a lawsuit alleging that an Iowa boarding school kept them in isolation boxes for days at a time, allowed sexual abuse and provided inadequate medical care.

    More >>

  • Iowa's governor comments on Keokuk boarding school under investigation

    Iowa's governor comments on Keokuk boarding school under investigation

    Iowa Governor Terry Branstad tours a newly renovated room in an apartment complex that used to be Fort Madison Middle School.Iowa Governor Terry Branstad tours a newly renovated room in an apartment complex that used to be Fort Madison Middle School.

    Iowa Governor Terry Branstad visited Fort Madison Wednesday night. During a tour at an old school that's been turned into an apartment complex, he answered questions about Keokuk's Midwest Academy, which remains under investigation following sexual abuse allegations. Branstad says he's open to more state oversight as Iowa lawmakers consider new standards and regulations for boarding schools. Meanwhile, there's now a new issue for former employees at the school ,which has been closed...

    More >>

    Iowa Governor Terry Branstad visited Fort Madison Wednesday night. During a tour at an old school that's been turned into an apartment complex, he answered questions about Keokuk's Midwest Academy, which remains under investigation following sexual abuse allegations. Branstad says he's open to more state oversight as Iowa lawmakers consider new standards and regulations for boarding schools. Meanwhile, there's now a new issue for former employees at the school ,which has been closed...

    More >>

  • Midwest Academy owner center of ongoing investigation

    Midwest Academy owner center of ongoing investigation

    Boarding school owner Ben TraneBoarding school owner Ben Trane

    There's now a bombshell development in the ongoing sexual abuse investigation at Midwest Academy in Keokuk. Court documents now show the owner, Ben Trane, is now a suspect in the abuse allegations.

    More >>

    There's now a bombshell development in the ongoing sexual abuse investigation at Midwest Academy in Keokuk. Court documents now show the owner, Ben Trane, is now a suspect in the abuse allegations.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.