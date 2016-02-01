Chicago pathologist: 'If this woman was suffocated by a pillow, then I've missed dozens of homicides in my career'

The murder trial for Curtis Lovelace continued in its second week Tuesday, with the defense continuing its case. Court wrapped up before 11 a.m., as no other witnesses were scheduled for the day.

The former Adams County prosecutor is accused of murdering his wife, Cory, in 2006. Lovelace was arrested in August of 2014 and was charged with first-degree murder.

Dr. George Nichols testified Tuesday. He concluded Cory's death was undetermined. Nichols repeatedly said there is no proof Cory died of suffocation. Nichols says the accounts of the children and a police detective were more credible than photos. He also said using things like rigor mortis and livor mortis vary from person to person, and its meaning is questionable. Nichols says the original autopsy report from Dr. Jessica Bowman included just two slides of the body, which he said was shocking.

"I would have done it differently," Nichols said. "That's what I'm going to tell you. I'm not going to criticize the other doctor. I'm going to tell you I would have done it differently."

When Special Prosecutor Ed Parkinson continued to ask Nichols if Cory could have been suffocated, Nichols said, "If this woman was suffocated by a pillow, then I've missed dozens of homicides in my career."

Court resumes Wednesday morning, with testimony expected from Dr. Shaku Teas, a Chicago pathologist who concluded there was no evidence of suffocation in her report.