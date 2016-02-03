Defense wraps up its case Wednesday in Lovelace murder trial

The murder trial for Curtis Lovelace adjourned late Wednesday morning, with the defense wrapping up its case.

The former Adams County prosecutor is accused of murdering his wife, Cory, in 2006. Lovelace was arrested in August of 2014 and was charged with first-degree murder.

Dr. Shaku Teas took the stand. She's a Chicago pathologist who concluded there was no evidence of suffocation in her report.

"There is no evidence at all," Teas said. "Cory died of suffocation."

She testified that in order to accuse Lovelace of suffocating his wife, the pillow would need to be found. She testified if she had done the autopsy, she would have concluded Cory died of chronic alcoholism and had a natural death.

The defense pointed out Teas was only there because they had her subpoenaed.

The defense rested its case around 11:30, and court adjourned for the day.

Both the prosecution and defense said they felt confident in their cases.

"It went in the way I thought it would," special prosecutor Ed Parkinson said. "I thought it went smoothly and now it's going to be in the hands of the jury some time [Thursday], hopefully around noon."

"We tried our best," defense attorney Jay Elmore said. "We put on our case, and [Thursday], we'll argue it and let the jury decide the case."

Closing arguments are set to begin at 9 a.m. Thursday.