Jury in Lovelace murder trial breaks, deliberations continue Friday

The jury in the Curtis Lovelace trial broke Thursday evening after several hours of deliberation and will resume Friday.



This comes after two weeks of court proceedings. Closing arguments began Thursday morning, and jury deliberations began around 1 p.m. that afternoon. Jurors broke for the night around 9 p.m..

The former Adams County prosecutor is accused of murdering his wife, Cory, in 2006. Lovelace was arrested in August of 2014 and was charged with first-degree murder.

Special prosecutor Ed Parkinson, in his closing arguments, created a timeline to show the jury accounts from Curtis Lovelace's statements and witness testimony in court. He pointed out inconsistencies between the statements and told the jury to decide which to believe. He said one of the police detectives didn't do a complete job of the investigation, and should have removed himself from the case because of his friendship with Curtis.

"I'm not here to pick on Baird," Parkinson said. "But this could have been solved 10 years ago."

Parkinson argued the detective should have interviewed neighbors, and not taken Curtis's story at face value.

Parkinson's closing arguments took 51 minutes.

The defense began its closing arguments shortly before 11 a.m. and spoke for two hours. Defense attorney Jay Elmore told the jury it's up to them to decide whether the prosecution held its case together or shattered it.

Elmore stressed the burden of proof lies on the state.

"If you have any doubt, your obligation is to sign not guilty," Elmore said.

Elmore says Cory's death was due to her alcoholism and bulimia.

"She was knocking on death's door and no one knew it," Elmore said.

The jury must find state proved two elements to find Curtis guilty: They must find that Curtis killed Cory, and that he did so with intent.