Hung jury declared in Lovelace murder trial, new trial scheduled

Members of the Lovelace family gather Thursday outside the courtroom.

After 16 hours of deliberations, a hung jury was declared in the Curtis Lovelace murder trial.

The former Adams County prosecutor is accused of murdering his wife, Cory, in 2006. Lovelace was arrested in August of 2014 and was charged with first-degree murder.

Family members and attorneys were brought back to the courtroom around 5 p.m. after the second day of deliberations to hear the jury's announcement. The jury had been in deliberations for just more than 16 hours.

Curtis's wife, Christine, and boys, Logan, Lincoln and Larson were there in the courtroom. Curtis was brought in around 5:30 p.m.

When they heard about the mistrial, Curtis's supporters became emotional, and many teared up.

"It's set for a retrial," Parkinson said. "We plan to retry."

Parkinson said his office has to start all over as if nothing every happened. But he said all the paperwork is in place and the exhibits are still with the court.

"I don't find fault with the jury," Parkinson said. "They were very emotional. They were into it."

The jury had returned to its second day of deliberations Friday morning to watch the taped interviews of Curtis Lovelace with police and Lyndsay Lovelace's interview with police.

The jury would have had to have found the state had proven two elements to find Lovelace guilty: They had to find that Curtis Lovelace killed Cory Lovelace, and that he did so with intent. But after two days, jurors couldn't agree.

A new trial is scheduled for May 31 at 9 a.m., beginning with jury selection.