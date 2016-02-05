SLIDESHOW: #LovelaceCase - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

ADVERTISEMENT
Bookmark and Share

SLIDESHOW: #LovelaceCase

Posted:
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

These are images surrounding the Curtis Lovelace murder trial.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.