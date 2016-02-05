Midwest Academy officially closed after sexual abuse allegations

Former students and staff of Midwest Academy are coming forward after the school shut down last week following an investigation into sexual abuse between a teacher and a student.

The owner of Midwest Academy in Keokuk says students were removed over the weekend amid a sexual abuse investigation. Owner Ben Trane said the Iowa Department of Human Services gave parents 24 hours Friday to pick up their kids.

The owner of Midwest Academy in Keokuk is speaking out one week after authorities raided the campus, acting on allegations of sexual abuse involving a staff member and a former student.

Midwest Academy in Keokuk is officially closed.



"We are sad to announce that we had to lay off our final 60 employees at the school," owner Ben Trane said.



Trane held a press conference Friday night at the now vacant campus, a week after the Department of Human Services gave parents 24 hours to pick up their kids.



"On Thursday, January 28, 2016, Midwest Academy and the Midwest Treatment Centers experienced a large search by numerous branches of law enforcement," Trane said.



The Iowa Department of Public Safety stated that search warrants were issued after an investigation into sexual abuse involving a staff member and a former student. Former employee Cheyenne Jerred says she knew of the abuse back in November and was fired in December, a day after filing a report.



Trane removed our mic immediately after his prepared statement, and when asked for comment about the employee's wrongful discharge lawsuit, he said, "nope not at this time."



No further details about the case have been released by state officials.

WGEM is set to speak with Jerred's lawyer on Monday.