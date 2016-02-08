Former students, staff speak out after Midwest Academy closes for good

The owner of Midwest Academy in Keokuk is speaking out one week after authorities raided the campus, acting on allegations of sexual abuse involving a staff member and a former student.

The owner of Midwest Academy in Keokuk says students were removed over the weekend amid a sexual abuse investigation. Owner Ben Trane said the Iowa Department of Human Services gave parents 24 hours Friday to pick up their kids.

Former students and staff of Midwest Academy are coming forward after the school shut down last week following an investigation into sexual abuse between a teacher and a student.

This comes days after Midwest Academy owner Ben Trane held a press conference about the school's closure.



"I wouldn't wish what happened to me or anyone," Vivian Nguyen said.



She, and thousands of others internationally call themselves WWASP Survivors. WWASP or World Wide Association Of Specialty Programs and Schools is a now retired umbrella organization started 1998, as a network of independent treatment schools for troubled teenagers.



"Prisoners had more rights and could say what they wanted to say, versus us," Nguyen said. "We were kids."

Nguyen attended Casa By the Sea in Mexico until it was shutdown in 2004 after allegations of abuse. She says she was then sent to Midwest Academy, which at the time was a part of WWASP. There she says the psychological manipulation, strict rules and abusive system led to PTSD. Some of her friends even committed suicide or overdosed on drugs years after getting out of the program.



"I didn't go through any type of physical abuse by any staff member, but it's the emotional stuff, it stays with you," Nhuyen said.



"Unless you worked out there, or were a student out there, you don't understand what it was like," former Midwest Academy teacher Celia Malm said.

Malm taught from fall 2011, until she was fired in spring 2012.



"The kids are liars and manipulators, and you can't believe anything they say," Malm said. "We were told that repeatedly."

She says the atmosphere was toxic, and encouraged bullying and intimidation. While she didn't physically see abuse, a lot of it was emotional.

"Part of the problem with seeing that kind of thing, is that there's no evidence," Malm said. "You can report it, but there's absolutely no evidence to prove anything bad happened."



Meanhile, former employee Cheyenne Jerred is suing Midwest Academy for wrongful termination after she filed a report about sexual abuse in December.

Her lawyer talked with WGEM.



"She had disclosed some information to her supervisor and the Iowa Department of Human Services and soon after that she was fired. so the allegation in the claim is she was fired for making those disclosures.," said Jerred's attorney, Curtis Dial.



Dial says his client's lawsuit could take up to a year to go to trial.



Midwest Academy owner Ben Trane declined comment last Friday about Jerred's claims. Meanwhile, WGEM reached out to Trane on Monday for further comment and our call wasn't returned.