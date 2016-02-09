Lovelace back in the Hancock County jail - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Lovelace back in the Hancock County jail

Posted:
By Gene Kennedy, Anchor
Connect
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Curtis Lovelace is back in the Hancock County jail, just a few days after a mistrial in his murder case.

Lovelace is accused of suffocating his wife Cory on Valentine's Day 2006.

After a hung jury in his murder trial on Friday, prosecutors say they'll retry the case before a new jury starting May 31st and it's unclear who will represent Lovelace in the new trial. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.