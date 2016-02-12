Charges could take months for Midwest Academy sex abuse case - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Charges could take months for Midwest Academy sex abuse case

Posted:
Boarding school owner Ben Trane Boarding school owner Ben Trane
LEE COUNTY, Ia. (WGEM) -

A southeast Iowa prosecutor says it could take months before any charges, if at all, are filed in the Midwest Academy sex abuse case.

The Iowa Attorney General's office says they are stepping in to help Lee County Attorney Michael Short because of the complexity of the case and the limited resources in Short's office.

Authorities raided the academy's Keokuk campus and another facility in Montrose last month following claims of sexual abuse between a staff member and former student.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.