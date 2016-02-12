For Better or For Worse: An Exclusive Interview with Christine Lovelace

Imagine getting married, but less than a year later, your spouse is charged with murder. Christine Lovelace is living that story. Her husband may never come home, and while some believe he's guilty of a heinous crime, she's standing by him, for better or for worse. The memory of their wedding day brings joy to Christine Lovelace. "We have a love story," Christine said. "It's a beautiful love story."More >>
He was once a prominent local prosecutor and Quincy School Board president, but for the last year and a half, Curtis Lovelace has spent his days in a jail cell after prosecutors say he murdered his first wife, Cory Lovelace. "It still hurts," Curt's current wife, Christine Lovelace, said. She married Curtis only eight months before police arrested him for murder.More >>
Eight years after his first wife, Cory, died, Quincy police arrested Curtis Lovelace for first-degree murder as he was leaving his Quincy law office. That was Aug. 27, 2014, and when a friend told his third and current wife, Christine, she was shocked. "I felt the tears coming down my face," Christine said. A flood of emotions took over. Prosecutors accused Curt of suffocating Cory with a pillow on Valentine's Day, 2006.More >>
After a hung jury in the Curtis Lovelace murder trial, the families involved will have to endure another trial. With a new trial date set for May 31, Lovelace's wife, Christine, is left searching for a new defense team.More >>
In Christine Lovelace's first television interview since her husband's murder trial ended with a hung jury earlier this month, she insists Curtis Lovelace did not murder his first wife. She's standing by him for better or for worse. "My children and I are devastated at the fact that there was a hung jury," Christine said. "We were prepared for something quite different than that."More >>
It's been just more than a week since the Curtis Lovelace murder trial ended in a hung jury. In an exclusive interview, four jurors opened up about the breakdown behind closed doors, the moment they realized the families would have to go through another trial and their concerns about whether Curtis Lovelace can get a fair retrial.More >>
Curtis Lovelace wanted a laptop computer barred as evidence in his murder trial returned, but the judge said another case will determine its fate.More >>
A jury found Curtis Lovelace not guilty of first-degree murder Friday in a Springfield courtroom.More >>
The Curtis Lovelace murder trial continued today with more witnesses called by the defense.More >>
The second Curtis Lovelace murder trial began Tuesday in Springfield.More >>
Court continued today in the Curtis Lovelace murder trial with witnesses on the stand.More >>
The Curtis Lovelace murder trial continued Tuesday with more witnesses taking the stand.More >>
The ex-wife of Curtis Lovelace, Erika Gomez took the stand Monday afternoon. Lovelace and Gomez divorced in 2013.More >>
More witnesses were called to the stand on Thursday during the Curtis Lovelace murder trial.More >>
Witnesses for the second Curtis Lovelace murder trial were brought forward Wednesday.More >>
A Sangamon County jury will attempt to do what an Adams County jury could not do one year ago: Dete mine whether Curtis Lovelace was responsible for the death of his first wife 11 years ago. Closing arguments will take place Friday, March 10, with the case then going to the jury. Reporters are live tweeting from the courtroom.More >>
