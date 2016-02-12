For Better or For Worse: An Exclusive Interview with Christine L - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

For Better or For Worse: An Exclusive Interview with Christine Lovelace

Posted:
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

For the first time since Curtis Lovelace was arrested for the murder of his first wife, since the trial, the hung jury, the news that they would have to go through it all again, his wife, Christine, does an exclusive, sit-down interview with WGEM's Gene Kennedy.

Christine Lovelace tells her story, how they've survived it all, what she wants the people of Quincy to know and what she thinks happened.

For Better or for Worse, an exclusive interview with Christine Lovelace airs all this week on WGEM News at Ten.

