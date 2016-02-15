For Better or For Worse: The Mistrial

It's been just more than a week since the Curtis Lovelace murder trial ended in a hung jury. In an exclusive interview, four jurors opened up about the breakdown behind closed doors, the moment they realized the families would have to go through another trial and their concerns about whether Curtis Lovelace can get a fair retrial.
It's been just more than a week since the Curtis Lovelace murder trial ended in a hung jury. In an exclusive interview, four jurors opened up about the breakdown behind closed doors, the moment they realized the families would have to go through another trial and their concerns about whether Curtis Lovelace can get a fair retrial.More>>
Keokuk Police said vandals targeted multiple vehicles and buildings Wednesday night.More >>
Keokuk Police said vandals targeted multiple vehicles and buildings Wednesday night.More >>
A Keokuk man pleaded guilty to murdering his mom, according to the Iowa Attorney Generals Office.More >>
A Keokuk man pleaded guilty to murdering his mom, according to the Iowa Attorney Generals Office.More >>
Hamilton, Illinois, Police Chief Nick Jamerson has reported the arrest of David M. Omiatek II, 19 of Carthage, Illinois.More >>
Hamilton, Illinois, Police Chief Nick Jamerson has reported the arrest of David M. Omiatek II, 19 of Carthage, Illinois.More >>
A former Quincy firefighter was sentenced Monday for hitting a woman with a handgun outside of Monroe school last year.More >>
A former Quincy firefighter was sentenced Monday for hitting a woman with a handgun outside of Monroe school last year.More >>
A domestic disturbance resulted in two arrests in Hannibal on Thursday, according to Hannibal Police.More >>
A domestic disturbance resulted in two arrests in Hannibal on Thursday, according to Hannibal Police.More >>
A Hannibal man was arrested in connection with a theft of over $300,000 from the parishioners of the Antioch Baptist Church in rural Ralls County.More >>
A Hannibal man was arrested in connection with a theft of over $300,000 from the parishioners of the Antioch Baptist Church in rural Ralls County.More >>
A Callaway County jury found the man accused of killing a Madison, Missouri, man in 2014, guilty of murder, according to the prosecuting attorney.More >>
A Callaway County jury found the man accused of killing a Madison, Missouri, man in 2014, guilty of murder, according to the prosecuting attorney.More >>
The Lee County's Sheriff's office was searching for a suspect Friday who was involved in an overnight home invasion.More >>
The Lee County's Sheriff's office was searching for a suspect Friday who was involved in an overnight home invasion.More >>
The City of Quincy filed a new response this week to a federal lawsuit brought on by former prosecutor Curtis Lovelace and his family.More >>
The City of Quincy filed a new response this week to a federal lawsuit brought on by former prosecutor Curtis Lovelace and his family.More >>
The City of Quincy filed a new response this week to a federal lawsuit brought on by former prosecutor Curtis Lovelace and his family.More >>
The City of Quincy filed a new response this week to a federal lawsuit brought on by former prosecutor Curtis Lovelace and his family.More >>
The Curtis Lovelace case will be back in the national spotlight Friday night.More >>
The Curtis Lovelace case will be back in the national spotlight Friday night.More >>
A trial date for the federal lawsuit filed by former Adams County prosecutor Curtis Lovelace was set this week for late 2019.More >>
A trial date for the federal lawsuit filed by former Adams County prosecutor Curtis Lovelace was set this week for late 2019.More >>
Members of the Lovelace family named in a lawsuit against the City of Quincy and others responded recently to a motion for partial dismissalMore >>
Members of the Lovelace family named in a lawsuit against the City of Quincy and others responded recently to a motion for partial dismissalMore >>
The "Quincy defendants" named in a lawsuit filed by former prosecutor Curtis Lovelace are asking for a partial dismissal, according to court records.More >>
The "Quincy defendants" named in a lawsuit filed by former prosecutor Curtis Lovelace are asking for a partial dismissal, according to court records.More >>
Judge Bob Hardwick entered two orders recently that grant Curtis Lovelace's requests for transcripts of court proceedings, according to court documents.More >>
Judge Bob Hardwick entered two orders recently that grant Curtis Lovelace's requests for transcripts of court proceedings, according to court documents.More >>
The retrial of former prosecutor Curtis Lovelace cost the Quincy Police Department and Adams County Circuit Clerk's Office over $35,000, according to our newsgathering partners at the Herald-Whig.More >>
The retrial of former prosecutor Curtis Lovelace cost the Quincy Police Department and Adams County Circuit Clerk's Office over $35,000, according to our newsgathering partners at the Herald-Whig.More >>
Former prosecutor Curtis Lovelace filed an appeal in Adams County Circuit Court recently in an attempt to get back $35,000, according to court documents.More >>
Former prosecutor Curtis Lovelace filed an appeal in Adams County Circuit Court recently in an attempt to get back $35,000, according to court documents.More >>
Curtis Lovelace wanted a laptop computer barred as evidence in his murder trial returned, but the judge said another case will determine its fate.More >>
Curtis Lovelace wanted a laptop computer barred as evidence in his murder trial returned, but the judge said another case will determine its fate.More >>