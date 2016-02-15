For Better or For Worse: The Mistrial

In Christine Lovelace's first television interview since her husband's murder trial ended with a hung jury earlier this month, she insists Curtis Lovelace did not murder his first wife. She's standing by him for better or for worse.

"My children and I are devastated at the fact that there was a hung jury," Christine said. "We were prepared for something quite different than that."

She sat through a grueling two-week trial, listening to prosecutors and witnesses call her husband a murderer, watching his children - including three boys she adopted - testify, despite the pain.

"We were hopeful and prayerful that my husband would be coming home Friday evening," she said.

But she would learn the jury couldn't reach a decision on whether Curtis Lovelace suffocated his first wife, Cory, in their Quincy home on Valentine's Day, 2006.

But did it ever dawn on Christine that 16 hours of deliberations might lead to a hung jury?

"No," she said. "Not even slightly."

In fact, she expected good news.

"Watching the trial proceed and progress, there wasn't an aha moment for anyone, so we assumed - and we should never assume - they were going to come back with a 'not guilty' verdict," Christine said.

The jury was split down the middle. Six jurors believed Curtis was guilty, and six believed he was not guilty.

"We are still lacking answers as to what the evidence is that my husband is responsible for committing this crime," Christine said.

The jury wrestled with conflicting opinions. Some pathologists argued Curt suffocated Cory with a pillow, while others said her death was undetermined or that Cory died from chronic alcoholism. There were also conflicting statements from the children, who were asked to recall details from a decade ago.

The boys said they saw their mother the morning she died. Lindsay, the oldest child, said the same thing to police during a taped interview, but on the stand, she said she wasn't 100 percent sure she had seen her mother that morning.

"On the stand, she said it and then the video was played," Christine said. "I will not make my children responsible in any way, shape or form. That's a very cumbersome weight for them to carry around. When people say 'this comes down to the children,' my children know what my children know."

She says the kids told the truth.

"They're not going to lie, no matter what, to protect their father."

After a hung jury, their dad is back in jail. It's the same place he's been for 18 months, since his arrest.

Christine hasn't gotten a chance to visit her husband since the trial, but has spoken to him on the phone.

"It's very difficult to listen to my husband weeping and how much he wants to be at home and how much we want him home," Christine said. "And the complete not understanding of what happened. The other side is, I guess, we need to be thankful that those six jurors did stand their ground and prosecutors failed to prove that Curt ever did anything wrong, and again, that there was even a crime."

Now, the families involved have to go through a second trial in May, reliving it all, plus the financial strains for both the state and the defense.

In our next part of the series, The Second Trial, Christine Lovelace continues her story with a question on everyone's mind: How does Curt Lovelace defend himself all over again?