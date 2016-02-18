SLIDESHOW: Chesterfield bridge blows up - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

SLIDESHOW: Chesterfield bridge blows up

The old Daniel Boone Bridge hits the water of the Missouri River after MoDOT blew it up Thursday morning The old Daniel Boone Bridge hits the water of the Missouri River after MoDOT blew it up Thursday morning
ST. CHARLES, Mo. (WGEM) -

Missouri Department of Transportation blew up the old Daniel Boone Bridge Thursday morning. The bridge took Interstate 64 over the Missouri River and connected St. Louis and St. Charles counties. The bridge, which was built in the 1930s, became obsolete when a new eastbound bridge opened last June.

