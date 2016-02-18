Imagine getting married, but less than a year later, your spouse is charged with murder. Christine Lovelace is living that story. Her husband may never come home. While some believe he's guilty of a heinous crime, she's standing by him, for better or for worse.

The memory of their wedding day brings joy to Christine Lovelace.

"We have a love story," Christine said. "It's a beautiful love story."

She met Curtis Lovelace when they were classmates at Quincy High School in the mid 1980s.

"He was my senior high homecoming date," Christine said. "We joke about how we were opposites."

Curt was the athlete.

"My focus was on singing or dancing or pageants and stuff like that," Christine said.

But, they didn't stay together.

"As we grew, we went separate ways," she said.

Curt married another high school classmate, Cory Didriksen. They had four children. Then, on Valentine's Day, 2006, Cory died at age 38.

Curtis Lovelace later remarried, divorced, and reconnected with his old high school flame, Christine, through social media.

"Some time in 2013, we found ourselves in the same place in Minneapolis, Minnesota," she said. "He went there for the army for training."

They started dating and married the day after Christmas that same year. A few months later, Christine adopted Curt and his late-wife Cory's three young sons.

But the new life Curt and Christine began came to a halt just eight months later, when he was indicted and arrested for first degree murder. He had been accused of suffocating Cory back in 2006. He went on trial 18 months later.

"When the trial time got here, it just became very, very scary," she said. "That our whole lives, my husband's whole future, our family's future, are in the hands of these 12 who will choose what is our fate."

Christine believes her husband is innocent.

"We were hopeful and prayerful that my husband would be coming home," Christine said.

But after a mistrial, another jury will decide Curtis Lovelace's fate.

"We are trying to get back on a path to fight, and that's where we've been for 18 months, and we're clearly gonna have to stay there unless Mr. Parkinson or whoever he works with decides not to try this case," Christine said. "And we're hoping for that."

Curtis Lovelace's retrial is scheduled for May 31 and prosecutors say they remain confident in their case, and expect to call more expert witnesses in round two.