For Better or For Worse: Curt Behind Bars

Keokuk Police said vandals targeted multiple vehicles and buildings Wednesday night.More >>
A Keokuk man pleaded guilty to murdering his mom, according to the Iowa Attorney Generals Office.More >>
Hamilton, Illinois, Police Chief Nick Jamerson has reported the arrest of David M. Omiatek II, 19 of Carthage, Illinois.More >>
A former Quincy firefighter was sentenced Monday for hitting a woman with a handgun outside of Monroe school last year.More >>
A domestic disturbance resulted in two arrests in Hannibal on Thursday, according to Hannibal Police.More >>
A Hannibal man was arrested in connection with a theft of over $300,000 from the parishioners of the Antioch Baptist Church in rural Ralls County.More >>
A Callaway County jury found the man accused of killing a Madison, Missouri, man in 2014, guilty of murder, according to the prosecuting attorney.More >>
The Lee County's Sheriff's office was searching for a suspect Friday who was involved in an overnight home invasion.More >>
The City of Quincy filed a new response this week to a federal lawsuit brought on by former prosecutor Curtis Lovelace and his family.More >>
The Curtis Lovelace case will be back in the national spotlight Friday night.More >>
A trial date for the federal lawsuit filed by former Adams County prosecutor Curtis Lovelace was set this week for late 2019.More >>
Members of the Lovelace family named in a lawsuit against the City of Quincy and others responded recently to a motion for partial dismissalMore >>
The "Quincy defendants" named in a lawsuit filed by former prosecutor Curtis Lovelace are asking for a partial dismissal, according to court records.More >>
Judge Bob Hardwick entered two orders recently that grant Curtis Lovelace's requests for transcripts of court proceedings, according to court documents.More >>
The retrial of former prosecutor Curtis Lovelace cost the Quincy Police Department and Adams County Circuit Clerk's Office over $35,000, according to our newsgathering partners at the Herald-Whig.More >>
Former prosecutor Curtis Lovelace filed an appeal in Adams County Circuit Court recently in an attempt to get back $35,000, according to court documents.More >>
Curtis Lovelace wanted a laptop computer barred as evidence in his murder trial returned, but the judge said another case will determine its fate.More >>
