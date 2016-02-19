Accused murderer Curtis Lovelace asks for trial transcripts - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Accused murderer Curtis Lovelace asks for trial transcripts

By Gene Kennedy, Anchor
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

There was a new development Thursday night in the Curtis Lovelace murder case.

The former prosecutor who's accused of murdering his first wife Cory Lovelace a decade ago wrote a letter to the Adams County Circuit Clerk that was filed Thursday. The letter requests copies of the transcripts from Lovelace's trial from January 25 to February 5, which ended in a hung jury almost two weeks ago.

Lovelace writes, "I am unable to pay for said transcripts as I do not have any income, nor do I have any funds to pay for the same."

His current wife Christine says the murder trial has financially devastated the couple and there are concerns whether Lovelace can afford to defend himself again in a retrial that's scheduled for May 31 in Quincy. 

