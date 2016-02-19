Accused murderer Curtis Lovelace has new counsel, wife says

After a hung jury in his murder trial two weeks ago, Curtis Lovelace has new counsel, according to his wife.



Christine Lovelace emailed Friday night writing, "we have chosen who the new counsel will be out of the candidate choices. We aren't releasing their name just yet, or where they're from. They are not local, but they are engaged and eager to move forward."



Her husband, Curtis, faces a first-degree murder charge. Prosecutors say he suffocated his first wife, Cory Lovelace, on Valentine's Day 2006.



Curtis Lovelace's case ended in a mistrial February 5 with a jury that was split down the middle.



His retrial is scheduled for May 31 in Quincy.