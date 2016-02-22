Tri-State mother shares experience of having a preterm baby

Our story with Anah starts with Maggie, our older daughter. I had low amniotic fluids with Maggie, and some early labor, though we managed to make it to just over 37 weeks with Maggie - long enough to be considered term. Once we knew we were expecting Anah, we knew that we could have some or all of the same issues.

380,000 babies are born premature in the U.S. each year according to the March of Dimes. Some of those babies being right here in the Tri-States

Ashli Ryan, of LaGrange, was pregnant with her first child when she went in for pains in her back to find out she was already in labor.

Ryan says there was no indication she could have a preterm birth and doctors still are unsure why she did. As this was her first birth, Ryan says it was especially emotional because she didn't know what to expect.

"During it, all I could think about is what are we going to do because they were already telling me make your choice, St. Louis or Springfield," Ryan said. "After it was OK how long are we looking at not bringing our baby home."

Though Ryan's son, Devon, was born eight weeks early he was able to stay in Quincy.

However, Ryan wasn't the only one in her family to have a premature baby. Her sister later had a preterm baby due to preeclampsia, a condition in pregnant women characterized by high blood pressure and high levels of protein in the urine.

Ryan says her niece had to be born in Springfield and the travel was tough on the family.

"I know it was really hard for them with my brother-in-law working up here at Blessing," Ryan said. "So when he had to go back to work, he was driving back down there every chance he got. I know it was hard for them just being that far away from home and family."

Ryan had a similar experience when she had a preterm labor at 29 weeks for her second child, however doctors were able to stop the labor and Ryan then went on for her full term.

Other than a few respiratory issues, Ryan says Devon is a healthy boy.

