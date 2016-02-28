Auction for Great River Honor Flight

Gun auction at the Sullivan and Son Auction Company in South Carthage to raise money for veteran trips to Washington D.C.

An auction was held to help local veterans make a trip to Washington DC for free as part of the Honor Flight program on Saturday.

Sullivan and Son Auction Company, south of Carthage, Illinois, auctioned off a gun.

The idea came from Will Sullivan, partner in the Auction company.

A total of $5,790 was raised today to help pay for the trip.

The supporters of the Great River Honor Flight put down the largest bid.

"They bid $4,300 dollars on the gun and then donated it back and then Warsaw Lions Club bought it and they are going to resell it at their classic this fall which is always a good deal," Sullivan and Son Auction Company Mike Sullivan said. "It will make it the gun of the year and it will bring more money the next time."

1,069 local war veterans have experienced the trip to Washington D.C.

The next Honor Flight will be on April 21 when 70 members of the 126th Unit of the Illinois Army National Guard will visit their memorials.