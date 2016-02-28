Mark Twain Toy Show in Quincy

The 31st annual Mark Twain Toy Show has brought toy lovers of all ages to Quincy.
The show features unique toys, trucks, crafts and treasures at the Town & Country Inn & Suites.
Event Coordinator Dan Gard said he expects 700-800 people to attend the weekend event.
"A lot of folks from the Midwest can come here and collect the pieces that they are wanting to finish off a collection or add to a collection," Gard said.
Gard said vendors showcased quality hand-made crafts, children’s puzzles and games, vintage signs, and agricultural related artwork.
