Lawyers will represent Lovelace pro bono, investigator says

Money may be less of an issue as Curtis Lovelace prepares to defend himself again, accused of murdering his first wife.



Investigator Bill Clutter, who's been working with Lovelace since around the time of his arrest, said Monday that a defense team from The Exoneration Project out of Chicago will defend Lovelace pro bono in his retrial scheduled for May 31st. It comes after a hung jury in Lovelace's first murder trial.



While the attorneys' names haven't been revealed, Lovelace has managed to raise just under $5,500 in a week on an online fundraising site. That's roughly a third of a $15,000 goal.



Clutter says the money will pay for defense experts.