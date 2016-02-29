Lawyers will represent Lovelace pro bono, investigator says - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Lawyers will represent Lovelace pro bono, investigator says

Posted:
By Gene Kennedy, Anchor
Connect
Authorities lead Curtis Lovelace to a transport van before a court appearance Authorities lead Curtis Lovelace to a transport van before a court appearance
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Money may be less of an issue as Curtis Lovelace prepares to defend himself again, accused of murdering his first wife.

Investigator Bill Clutter, who's been working with Lovelace since around the time of his arrest, said Monday that a defense team from The Exoneration Project out of Chicago will defend Lovelace pro bono in his retrial scheduled for May 31st. It comes after a hung jury in Lovelace's first murder trial.

While the attorneys' names haven't been revealed, Lovelace has managed to raise just under $5,500 in a week on an online fundraising site. That's roughly a third of a $15,000 goal.

Clutter says the money will pay for defense experts.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.