SLIDESHOW: Adams County roundup mugshots

Deputies, drug task force members, police officers, U.S. marshals and troopers joined together in Adams County to round up nearly two dozen people on various warrants.
Sheriff Brian Vonderhaar says more than 25 law enforcement officers worked together on felony drug warrants, violent crime warrants, search warrants, felony probable cause arrests. The detail lasted two days and rounded up 21 people in and around Quincy.
Can't Find Something?
WGEM
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.