Lawsuit accuses Iowa boarding school of culture of abuse

By RYAN J. FOLEY

Associated Press

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - Six former students have filed a lawsuit alleging that an Iowa boarding school kept them in isolation boxes for days at a time, allowed sexual abuse and provided inadequate medical care.

Several of their parents also joined the lawsuit against the now-closed Midwest Academy in Keokuk, Iowa and its owner, Benjamin Trane.

The parents allege the high-priced school for troubled teens made false representations to induce them to enroll their struggling children, then failed to "provide appropriate and quality education, medical and therapeutic services."

An attorney for Midwest Academy says he needs to review the lawsuit before offering any comment.

The academy and Trane are the subjects of a wide-ranging state and FBI investigation.

