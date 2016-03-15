Lawsuit accuses Iowa boarding school of culture of abuse - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Lawsuit accuses Iowa boarding school of culture of abuse

Posted: Updated:
Midwest Academy in Keokuk. Midwest Academy in Keokuk.
KEOKUK, Ia. (WGEM) -

By RYAN J. FOLEY
Associated Press

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - Six former students have filed a lawsuit alleging that an Iowa boarding school kept them in isolation boxes for days at a time, allowed sexual abuse and provided inadequate medical care.

Several of their parents also joined the lawsuit against the now-closed Midwest Academy in Keokuk, Iowa and its owner, Benjamin Trane.

The parents allege the high-priced school for troubled teens made false representations to induce them to enroll their struggling children, then failed to "provide appropriate and quality education, medical and therapeutic services."

An attorney for Midwest Academy says he needs to review the lawsuit before offering any comment.

The academy and Trane are the subjects of a wide-ranging state and FBI investigation.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Continuing CoverageMore>>

  • Lawsuit accuses Iowa boarding school of culture of abuse

    Lawsuit accuses Iowa boarding school of culture of abuse

    Midwest Academy in Keokuk.Midwest Academy in Keokuk.

    Six former students have filed a lawsuit alleging that an Iowa boarding school kept them in isolation boxes for days at a time, allowed sexual abuse and provided inadequate medical care.

    More >>

    Six former students have filed a lawsuit alleging that an Iowa boarding school kept them in isolation boxes for days at a time, allowed sexual abuse and provided inadequate medical care.

    More >>

  • Iowa's governor comments on Keokuk boarding school under investigation

    Iowa's governor comments on Keokuk boarding school under investigation

    Iowa Governor Terry Branstad tours a newly renovated room in an apartment complex that used to be Fort Madison Middle School.Iowa Governor Terry Branstad tours a newly renovated room in an apartment complex that used to be Fort Madison Middle School.

    Iowa Governor Terry Branstad visited Fort Madison Wednesday night. During a tour at an old school that's been turned into an apartment complex, he answered questions about Keokuk's Midwest Academy, which remains under investigation following sexual abuse allegations. Branstad says he's open to more state oversight as Iowa lawmakers consider new standards and regulations for boarding schools. Meanwhile, there's now a new issue for former employees at the school ,which has been closed...

    More >>

    Iowa Governor Terry Branstad visited Fort Madison Wednesday night. During a tour at an old school that's been turned into an apartment complex, he answered questions about Keokuk's Midwest Academy, which remains under investigation following sexual abuse allegations. Branstad says he's open to more state oversight as Iowa lawmakers consider new standards and regulations for boarding schools. Meanwhile, there's now a new issue for former employees at the school ,which has been closed...

    More >>

  • Midwest Academy owner center of ongoing investigation

    Midwest Academy owner center of ongoing investigation

    Boarding school owner Ben TraneBoarding school owner Ben Trane

    There's now a bombshell development in the ongoing sexual abuse investigation at Midwest Academy in Keokuk. Court documents now show the owner, Ben Trane, is now a suspect in the abuse allegations.

    More >>

    There's now a bombshell development in the ongoing sexual abuse investigation at Midwest Academy in Keokuk. Court documents now show the owner, Ben Trane, is now a suspect in the abuse allegations.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.