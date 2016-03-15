Huge voter turnout for local Missouri counties - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Huge voter turnout for local Missouri counties

Posted:
Marion County resident adds his ballot to a voting machine. Marion County resident adds his ballot to a voting machine.

Tuesday's presidential primary in Missouri was expected to hit close to 34 percent, according to state officials.

In the Tri-States, Marion County alone had 40 percent turnout, up from an estimated eight percent in 2012. There were lines at several polling places around the county, a sight poll workers say they haven't seen in years. 

Local democrats say no matter the candidate, they're pleased that so many residents participated at the polls. Local republicans previously had concerns about the number of candidates on the ballot.

Several candidates have suspended campaigns, and officials didn't want those votes wasted.

"More than 16,000 registered voters, and there was a total vote count of 6,774 votes," Larry Craig, Chair of the Marion County Republicans, said. "So, that's a 40.42 percent turnout. Compared to four years ago, that is a tremendous improvement."

The presidential primary race isn't the end for Missouri. Voters will hit the polls again April 5 to vote on the city, local and state ballots.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.