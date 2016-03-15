Huge voter turnout for local Missouri counties

Tuesday's presidential primary in Missouri was expected to hit close to 34 percent, according to state officials.

In the Tri-States, Marion County alone had 40 percent turnout, up from an estimated eight percent in 2012. There were lines at several polling places around the county, a sight poll workers say they haven't seen in years.



Local democrats say no matter the candidate, they're pleased that so many residents participated at the polls. Local republicans previously had concerns about the number of candidates on the ballot.



Several candidates have suspended campaigns, and officials didn't want those votes wasted.



"More than 16,000 registered voters, and there was a total vote count of 6,774 votes," Larry Craig, Chair of the Marion County Republicans, said. "So, that's a 40.42 percent turnout. Compared to four years ago, that is a tremendous improvement."

The presidential primary race isn't the end for Missouri. Voters will hit the polls again April 5 to vote on the city, local and state ballots.