Local candidates react to voting issues

Both Adams County State's Attorney disappointed with ballot issues at the county clerks office on election day.

Adams County residents will have to wait to find out who will be the next State's Attorney.

Hundreds of supporters for Gary Farha showed up to the Town & Country Inn and Suites in Quincy Tuesday night.

Due to the balloting issues in the county, Farha says he was informed they would not learn officials results until possibly Thursday.

Farha says supporters were calling him as early as 11 a.m. to inform him on issues casting their ballot.

"We have a number of supporters that didn't get to vote and it's very frustrating," Farha said. "Everybody deserves the right to vote. Chuck Venvertloh has tried to do a very good job, but this is an unprecedented turnout and we feel that we're at least partially responsible for that"

Farha says his camp really pushed to get residents to the polls and says it's unfortunate they had to leave empty handed.

At Jennifer Cifaldi's campaign headquarters, she said primary day was filled with anticipation and ended in disappointment.

Cifaldi says she doesn't want people to lose faith in the voting process after the county ran out of ballots.

She hopes after this election, the ballot issue gets figured out.

Cifaldi says the results hanging out there are not the true reflection of the people that went to the polls.

"Whether it was intentional or whether it was incidental, it certainly is a problem," Cifaldi said. "People have the right to vote, that is what our country is based on is this democracy. So we are very disappointed in the process and we think this could have been avoided and this should not happen again."



Cifaldi said she believes this will all work itself out and feels she put up a good fight after a year-long campaign.