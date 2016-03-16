Illinois State Board of Elections looking into ballot debacle

The Illinois State Board of Elections was trying to figure out Wednesday why there was a major shortage of ballots for the primary election in Adams County.



Ken Menzel, general counsel for the board of elections, said the office has been in contact with the Adams County Clerk's Office. He said as of Wednesday morning, the extent of the problem is still unknown.



"We're still trying to figure out what exactly went on," Menzel said. "Our Springfield office has spoken to (County Clerk Chuck Venvertloh) once or twice, and I expect we'll be talking a little bit more."



"We're standing ready to help the county clerk with advice if the county clerk is looking for advice," Menzel added.



Several Adams County residents were furious Tuesday as they waited for more ballots to arrive at the polls. Some voters waited hours to get their ballot in.

Venvertloh said Tuesday he printed ballots for 30 percent of registered voters. Illinois state statute requires at least 110 percent be printed. But, Menzel said there is no statutory penalty associated with not having the supply required.



"(The statute) certainly provides guidance and direction for what the election authority is supposed to be doing," Menzel said. "But, it's not like there's a fine or some kind of penalty associated with the failure to make that threshold."



Voters who were unable to cast a vote are wondering if they'll get a chance to. Menzel said it's unlikely.



"It's an unusual and drastic remedy, but if things were so bad that the court invalidated the election and ordered a special election, there would be another chance," Menzel said. "But, that's an exceedingly rare sort of remedy and without knowing what all happened and the extent of the problem, it's way premature to speculate on anyone trying to do that."



Venvertloh said Wednesday morning he was working to get answers on the next steps in the situation.