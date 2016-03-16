State's attorney asks state officials to look into Tuesday's ballot shortage

Adams County State's Attorney Jon Barnard is asking the Illinois Attorney General to look into whether the county was in compliance with the election code during yesterday's primary election.

Barnard said in a letter to state officials that he's received credible reports of voters unable to return to polling places after initially being turned away. He said there were widespread shortages of ballots throughout the county's 74 voting precincts. You can read the letter here.



Illinois Attorney General Spokesperson Eileen Boice said her office did receive the letter.



"We're in contact with the state board of elections and assisting them with whatever they might need," Boice said. "If people want to call in specifics, we're taking those and noting those as well."



Boice said the attorney general's office is yet to determine if any laws were broken.

Because of the shortage, County Clerk Chuck Venvertloh says it could be two weeks before final results are in.



Venvertloh expected 35 to 40 percent voter turnout, but ended up with more than 60 percent.