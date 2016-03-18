Quincy Symphony Orchestra performs for thousands of kids

Thousands of elementary students from all over the Tri-States have been learning about music. Then on Friday, they got to see music made right before their eyes.

The Quincy Symphony Orchestra performed the Young People's Concert. The musicians played songs from Frozen and Pirates of the Caribbean.

Officials with the Quincy Public School District says the concert helps reinforce what the kids have learned, plus more.

"They're able to come here and put, you know a picture of the instrument in their mind, what it sounds like," Director of Music Education Kathi Dooley said. "And mostly, importantly how the instruments work together. Because that's something that we try to stress in every instrumental ensemble."

Dooley says while some of the students already play instruments, more kids become interested in trying an instrument after the concert.