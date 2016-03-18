Quincy Symphony Orchestra performs for thousands of kids - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Quincy Symphony Orchestra performs for thousands of kids

Posted:
The Quincy Symphony Orchestra performing the Young People's Concert The Quincy Symphony Orchestra performing the Young People's Concert
Students listening to the Quincy Symphony Orchestra Students listening to the Quincy Symphony Orchestra
Members of the Quincy Symphony Orchestra during the concert Members of the Quincy Symphony Orchestra during the concert
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Thousands of elementary students from all over the Tri-States have been learning about music. Then on Friday, they got to see music made right before their eyes.

The Quincy Symphony Orchestra performed the Young People's Concert. The musicians played songs from Frozen and Pirates of the Caribbean.

Officials with the Quincy Public School District says the concert helps reinforce what the kids have learned, plus more.

"They're able to come here and put, you know a picture of the instrument in their mind, what it sounds like," Director of Music Education Kathi Dooley said. "And mostly, importantly how the instruments work together. Because that's something that we try to stress in every instrumental ensemble."

Dooley says while some of the students already play instruments, more kids become interested in trying an instrument after the concert.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.