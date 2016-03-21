Barnard to speak in Appellate Court this week to reverse late vote ruling

Barnard talks to the media after the ruling made by the county court on Friday before the state overturned the ruling.

Adams County State's Attorney Jon Barnard is preparing to argue for late voting in front of the Illinois Appellate Court this week.

His appearance in Springfield could come as early as Monday.

This all comes after the court ruled an emergency stay on the attorney general motion to stop late voting on Friday.

He says a lot is unknown right now but he is confident that a final decision will be made soon.

"Once we have had the opportunity to be heard and I am certain that we, the petitioner and the injunction action will get the opportunity to be heard by oral argument, written submission, or both," Barnard said.

Barnard is hoping everything will be resolved by the middle of the week. He says March 29 is the last day that a final certified vote count can be mailed to the state Election Board.