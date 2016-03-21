Crime Watch Daily to feature #LovelaceCase - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Crime Watch Daily to feature #LovelaceCase

Posted:
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Crime Watch Daily will feature the Curtis Lovelace murder trial this week.

This Wednesday, the series focuses on the Lovelace trial and will show interviews with WGEM’s Jeremy Culver and Christine Lovelace, the wife of Curtis Lovelace.

Wednesday’s one-hour episode of Crime Watch Daily can be viewed at its regular time of 11 a.m. on WGEM FOX.

