State's attorney responds to the stay on late voting, asks court to reconsider

After a judge put a stop to late voting in a last-minute motion Friday, Adams County State's Attorney Jon Barnard asked the Appellate Court to reconsider it Monday. Barnard asked the court to vacate the emergency stay, which is blocking an injunction that would allow late voting all this week for some voters who were unable to get a ballot.
Adams County State's Attorney Jon Barnard said he planned to file a response Monday morning to the Illinois Appellate Court's decision to stop late voting this week. This comes after the Illinois Appellate Court ordered an emergency stay on the late voting this week approved Thursday by Judge Chet Vahle. The Illinois Attorney General's Office asked Vahle to vacate his ruling Friday afternoon, but Vahle denied the request.
Adams County State's Attorney Jon Barnard is preparing to argue for late voting in front of the Illinois Appellate Court this week. His appearance in Springfield could come as early as Monday.
Adams County residents will not be able to vote starting Monday after the Illinois Appellate Court put a halt to it late Friday afternoon, according to state's attorney Jon Barnard. Barnard said just after 5 p.m. he was told the Illinois Attorney General's Office filed an emergency motion late Friday afternoon.
The Illinois State Board of Elections was trying to figure out Wednesday why there was a major shortage of ballots for the primary election in Adams County. Ken Menzel, general counsel for the board of elections, said the office has been in contact with the Adams County Clerk's Office. He said as of Wednesday morning, the extent of the problem is still unknown.
Two state agencies are now looking into the ballot issue in Adams County on Tuesday. Both the Illinois Attorney General's Office and the State Board of Elections are now involved, looking into complaints that some people never got to vote, after their polling places ran out of ballots.
Adams County State's Attorney Jon Barnard is asking the Illinois Attorney General to look into whether the county was in compliance with the election code during yesterday's primary election. Barnard said in a letter to state officials that he's received credible reports of voters unable to return to polling places after initially being turned away.
Adams County residents will have to wait to find out who will be the next State's Attorney.
