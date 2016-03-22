Senator Roy Blunt visits Palmyra

A day after his father's death, Missouri Senator Roy Blunt stopped in the Tri-States as part of a statewide ag tour.

Speaking at Darryl Bode Farms in Palmyra, Blunt emphasized the importance of maintaining natural resources and expanding transportation opportunities along the Mississippi River. He also condemned federal legislation, like the Waters of the U.S. and the Clean Energy bill, saying they would restrict the ag industry.

"The government doesn't really need to do a lot of smart things here, they just need to stop doing dumb things, so that the natural advantages that we have in agriculture, and manufacturing, and location, are advantages that we can take advantage of," Blunt said.

Blunt is running for re-election in November.