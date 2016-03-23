Shelby County Road District tax issue on April ballot

Shelby County, Missouri voters are being asked to approve a tax that would be spent on new rock for gravel roads.

The Shelby County Road District hopes to generate $290,000 to buy new rock for 480 miles of gravel roads.

On election day, voters will be asked to approve a tax of up to $1.00 per acre of land classified as agricultural or horticultural property.

Presiding Commissioner Glenn Eagan says revenue generated from the tax would be put into a special road rock fund solely for the purpose of buying gravel.

"The county roads have really been pretty good because of the winter being so mild," Eagan said. "Other years in the past we've had to pull school buses off the road. The farmers trying to get their grain out, a lot of times it presents a real problem when you don't have enough rock to put on the roads. We really feel this will be a real benefit to the county as a whole."

Eagan says 95 percent of the land in the county road district would be affected, but this does not include the Shelbina Special Road District.